Ondo PDP Congress underway to elect state officials

August 4, 2020
A congress to elect new officials of the Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently underway in Akure, the state capital.

Delegates from all over the state have arrived the Solton International Hotel venue of the state congress which was earlier scheduled to hold on March 24 but was postponed indefinitely due to the ban in political gatherings over fears of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Two candidates, Hon. Fatai Adams and Arole Dennis Alonge are vying for the chairmanship position at the congress.

Adams is the state Deputy Chairman of the PDP and a former member of the House of Assembly while Alonge was a former National Youth Leader of the party.

Delegates from Ondo Central Senatorial District are expected to kick start voting.

