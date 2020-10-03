ONDO: PDP dismisses report of planned merger with ZLP | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday dismissed reports of a proposed merger with the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) ahead of next Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.

The PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Kennedy Peretei, who disclosed in a statement, urged the people of Ondo State to ignore reports of the party’s purported intention to compromise the candidature of its flag bearer, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede.

He said there was no truth to the report that Jegede was being asked to step down for the ZLP governorship candidate, Agboola Ajayi, under the merger plan.

Peretei said the report was laughable in its entirety and remained a concocted lie.

The statement read: “For the avoidance of doubt, we will like to declare to the whole world that the PDP has never sat down anywhere with anybody in the ZLP to discuss any merger plan, much less perceive any move or begging to make its governorship candidate step down.

READ ALSO: ONDO GUBER: ZLP denies plan to collapse structure into another party

“This is another typical tale by the moonlight, often told during an election period.

“How on earth can the duly elected governorship candidate of the PDP, the biggest political party in Africa, step down for the candidate of a bedroom political party, formed in the heat of political harlotry? God forbid.

“While the PDP welcomes other political parties to join the winning team in dislodging the present locust regime under the APC and install a government of the people, the PDP has never changed its identity and name and will never commit the sacrilege at the Ondo State level.”

Join the conversation

Opinions