Ondo PDP guber candidate, Jegede, alleges threat to life for challenging Akeredolu’s victory

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Ondo State governorship election has raised the alarm over an alleged threat to his life.

He alledged that following the petition he filed against the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) his life has been threatened.

The PDP candidate had on October 30, 2020, filed a petition before the state’s Election Petition Tribunal challenging the outcome of the poll that declared Akeredolu winner of the gubernatorial race.

A statement issued on Sunday by his media aide, Gbenga Akinmoyo, revealed that some influential persons are not happy with the steps Mr Jegede took to challenge his opponent’s victory.

The statement reads, “Information at the disposal of Eyitayo Jegede Campaign Organisation is that there is a security threat to the candidate of the PDP in the election of 10th October 2020, especially about the petition which he lodged against the APC at the election tribunal.

“Sources confirmed that various meetings had been held at very high quarters by those who feel threatened by the step taken by the candidate.

“We use this opportunity to notify the security agencies of this threat and/or likely breach of security around our candidate, we believe the security agencies will rise to the occasion and take the threat seriously.”

