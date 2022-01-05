Ondo PDP petitions Gov Akeredolu before EFCC

The Ondo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed its intention to commence a petition against Governor Rotimi Akeredolu before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged mismanagement of state funds.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state, Kennedy Peretei who revealed the companies allegedly being used by the first family in the state to allegedly siphon funds.

Peretei also noted that the eight proxy companies allegedly used by Akeredolu’s family, particularly his wife, Betty, and his son, Babajide, were fronts to get contracts in the state.

The PDP listed the companies to include Erudit Limited, Pentabon Limited, Egimka Nigeria Limited, Terrenovo Agro, Claribet Consulting Limited, Limerite Limited, Pentagon Motusi Ltd and Jakovie Energy.

According to Peretei, findings showed that the companies were either owned by the governor’s wife or his son with most of the transactions through the account of the companies emanating from them.

“For those who think we are peddling “beer parlour” rumours, it is better to wake up from your slumber to join the rest of us to rescue and rebuild Ondo State.

“Take your time to glean through the documents. We are not arm-chair critics. We do our due diligence. As critical stakeholders, we cannot fold our hands and allow this to continue.

“As to the request to petition the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the advice is unnecessary as, action is already being taken,” he claimed.

