Ondo PDP rejects Publicity Secretary’s resignation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has rejected the resignation of its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kennedy Peretei.

Peretei had in a resignation letter sent to the PDP chairman in his ward in Arogbo Ward 1, Êse Odo Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday, cited selfish leadership as the cause of his resignation from the party.

The state leadership of the party led by the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee in Ondo State, Dr. Bakitta Bello, visited the publicity Secretary in Akure.

Bello told Peretei that the recent happenings in the party in the state were not sufficient enough to make him resign his membership and therefore prevailed on him to reconsider his resignation.

He said: “Yes, you have the right to feel offended if you need to. But you must also understand, as an experienced politician, that a combination of factors is always responsible for any particular action or resolution of a political party.

“You are a true party man, and that is the reason we have come to make you change your mind.

“You have to rescind your decision to quit the party because we are not accepting your resignation letter.”

Earlier, Peretei told the committee members why he took the decision to quit the party, saying that he felt betrayed and disappointed by the attitude of some persons whom he held in high esteem.

