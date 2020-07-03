ONDO: PDP screening panel disqualifies two aspirants

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) screening panel for the Ondo State governorship election on Friday disqualified two of the nine aspirants vying for the party’s ticket in the October 10 governorship election in the state.

The chairman of the screening committee, Yakubu Dogara, told journalists in Akure that the panel found the two candidates ineligible to partake in the governorship primaries slated for July 22 and July 23 in Akure.

The PDP governorship aspirants in Ondo include the state’s Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, Eddy Olafeso, Bode Ayorinde, Otumba Bamidele Akingboye, Godday Erewa, and Shola Ebiseeni.

READ ALSO: PDP begins screening of Ondo governorship aspirants

However, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives refused to disclose the identities of the aspirants that failed the party’s “litmus test.”

He also declared that the aspirants were free to approach the appeal committee which would begin its sitting on Monday.

Join the conversation

Opinions