Ondo PDP slams Gov Akeredolu over son’s political appointment

The Ondo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised the decision of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to appoint his son, Babajide Akeredolu as the Director-General of Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPMIU).

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Ondo State PDP Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, who maintained that Akeredolu had reduced governance in the state to family affairs.

Peretei further noted that this decision amounted to gross abuse and disrespect of office on the part of the governor.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Akeredolu on Tuesday announced Babajide’s appointment as well as the names of the 21 Commissioner-nominees and Special Advisers.

The PDP statement partly read, “The name Babajide Akeredolu became known in Ondo State when the state’s funds were used to procure a marriage for him in Colorado, the USA after the same marriage was consummated in Owo, his father’s birthplace. He has since assumed authority as part of the triad of the reign of father, wife, and son.

“The appointment as DG of PPMIU for Babajide, a young man who carries on as though, he was the person voted for as Governor is part of the grand design to finally empty the treasury of the state before Akeredolu returns to Ibadan.”

