Ondo PDP suspends four members for alleged anti-party activities, gross misconduct

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ondo State chapter has announced the suspension of four of its members indefinitely over alleged anti-party activities and the display of gross misconduct.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Ondo State publicity secretary of the party, Kennedy Peretei, who said those affected include; former party state chairman, Hon. Ebenezer Alabi; former party state secretary, Chief Oyedele Ibini; a former national assembly member, Hon. Lad Ojomo; former Zonal publicity secretary of the party in the south west, Mr Ayo Fadaka; and the minority leader in the state assembly member, Hon Rasheed Elegbeleye.

In the statement, Peretei said that henceforth, the suspended members are expected to stop parading themselves as members of the party adding that all organs of the party are to take note in this regard.

Peretei further noted in the statement that the affected members stand suspended until the outcome of the report of the State Disciplinary Committee.

He said; “Pursuant to Section 58(1)(a)(b)(f)and (h)of the Peoples Democratic Party Constitution (2017 as Amended) the under listed persons are hereby suspended indefinitely from the party for anti-party activities and gross misconduct:Chief Oyedele Ibini, Hon. Lad Ojomo, Mr.Ayo Fadaka, Hon. Rasheed Elegbeleye and Hon. Ebenezer Alabi.

“By this decision, they are expected to stop parading themselves as members of the party. All organs of the party are to take note in this regard.

“They stand suspended until the outcome of the report of the State Disciplinary Committee.

“In another development, the State Working Committee has dissolved the State Elders Committee. In accordance with the provisions of our constitution (2017 as Amended), another State Elders Committee will be constituted in due course.

“We also want to put it on record that, the State Executive Committee of the PDP in Ondo State did not send any delegation to anywhere to represent the Party. Whoever lays claim to such is an impostor and does not represent the opinions of our teaming supporters in the State,” the statement concluded.

