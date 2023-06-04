Ondo PDP tells Gov Akeredolu to resign due to health challenge

The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has asked Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to resign if he can no longer perform his functions due to his current health challenges.

In a statement on Saturday following rumours of the death of the governor, the PDP said the disturbing rumour was capable of grounding the state beyond its present condition while also cautioning politicians against playing politics with the health of the governor.

The statement accused the governor’s team of hoarding information about his health and his whereabouts, thereby giving room for speculations.

The statement which was issued by the spokesman for the state PDP, Kennedy Peretei, added that “it was a great disservice for the governor’s handlers to keep mum over his health status and his whereabouts.”

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ondo State Chapter, demands that, those hiding the governor should tell the people where he is to save the state from speculation,” the statement said.

READ ALSO:Ondo govt dismisses rumour of Akeredolu’s death

“If for whatever reason, Akeredolu can no longer discharge his official responsibilities, the most reasonable thing to do is to hand over to the Deputy Governor as required by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.”

The PDP was reacting to conflicting rumours that made rounds on Saturday afternoon that Akeredolu was dead which was later debunked by the state

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, who said in a statement that certain persons sought to draw political mileage from the disinformation.

“We have been inundated with calls and messages concerning the state of health of the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON. We had chosen to ignore this wicked fabrication until it appeared that certain persons seek to draw political mileage from the disinformation.

“We enjoin the members of the public to ignore the rumour. Aketi is very much alive,” Ademola-Olateju said.

He added that the Governor was hale and hearty and has been “attending to state matters and delegating functions to functionaries of the government, when necessary.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now