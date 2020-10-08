Ondo people are tired of bad governance, will vote out Akeredolu —Deputy Gov

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, said on Thursday people of the state would vote out Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in next weekend’s governorship election.

Ajayi, who is the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) candidate in the election, stated this when he featured in a radio programme in Akure, the state capital.

The deputy governor expressed optimism that he would the election, saying the people of Ondo State are fed up with the torture they had experienced in the last three- and- half years through bad governance.

He added that no amount of financial inducement would deter the people from voting out the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday.

Ajayi said: “There is no doubt, I will win the election considering the people’s love for me and acceptance of the people’s oriented programmes that I have outlined.

“My government will be for the people and by the people.

“We can’t continue to mortgage our future because of peanuts. I know Ondo State people are very intelligent and they will not do that on Saturday. Our people have made up their minds. People are only waiting for the d-day to come and vote. It is obvious people are tired of the APC government.

“When elected, my administration will reduce the tuition fees payable in Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko to N50,000 and introduce social security project for the aged across the 18 local government areas of the state.

“I know I am the most qualified and I know and believe the people of Ondo State will vote for me on Saturday. We are going to make education free in primary and secondary levels and AAUA fees will be reduced to N50,000. Also, in health, I will start from where Dr. Olusegun Mimiko stopped.

“We will cater for our old people through establishment of ‘Irorun Arugbo’ programme for our aged across the local government areas to see to their welfare needs. We will establish a center for them where they will be able to know themselves and interact well.”

