Ondo people will resist use of mercenaries to rig election —Jegede

Eyitayo Jegede, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Monday warned against the use of mercenaries in the October 10 governorship election in the state.

Jegede, who is also a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, made the call when he received some defectors from other political parties at Iju, Akure local government area of the state.

He said all the stakeholders in the state would not allow any form of electoral fraud during the exercise.

The PDP candidate said: “Those plotting to invade Ondo State with mercenaries from other states with the aim of rigging the October 10 election should drop the idea. The people are determined to defend their rights.”

He assured the defectors of level-playing ground at the party.

