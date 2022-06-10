Ondo Police debunks rumours of reprisal killings

The Ondo State Police Command has debunked reports that the killing of four persons said to be from the North in the Sabo area of Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of state, was a reprisal attack on northerners following last Sunday’s attack on the St. Francis Catholic Church in the Owo.

The Sabo attack on Wednesday had been reported to be a targeted reprisal by the Yorubas but in a statement on Thursday by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Funmi Odunlami, the Command said the Ondo town killing was actually a robbery attack and had nothing to do with the Owo church incident.

In the statement, SP Odunlami noted that during the robbery, a J5 vehicle with plate number MKA – 469 YJ transporting onions and potatoes from Zaria to Ore was attacked while having a stop over at Ondo town.

She added that in the process, the robbers shot the driver, while the motorboy escaped with bullet injuries, while commercial motorcyclist and a passerby were also hit by stray bullets.

“Investigation has since commenced and effort is ongoing to arrest the assailants,” the police spokesperson said.

“On this note, the Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, CP Oyeyemi Adesoye Oyediran, urged the people of the state to remain calm and disregard the fake news, as the rumour mongers are out to stir unnecessary chaos and disrupt the peace of the State”

