ONDO: Police nab suspected killers of Ogboni leader

The arrest of two persons suspected to have been behind the killing of the leader of the Ogboni Fraternity in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Chief Stephen Akinkunmi, has been confirmed by the State Police Command.

The arrest of the two suspects was confirmed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, who said the command had begun investigation into the incident.

“We are after the perpetrators and we will ensure that they are brought to justice,’ Ikoro stated.

The victim who was described as as a leader of the fraternity in the South-West, was allegedly killed on the premises of the Saint Stephen Hotel, Ore, on Thursday, after he refused to enter his car as ordered by his killers.

READ ALSO: Reps ask FG to halt repatriation of Almajirai to states of origin

According to reports, after killing the victim for refusing their command, the hoodlums were alleged to have driven the vehicle out of the hotel premises to an unknown destination.

Reacting to the death of her husband, Toyin Akinkunmi, who revealed that she has been receiving threat messages from unknown persons, appealed to the state government and security agents to bring her hubby’s killers to book.

“Some people have been calling us on the telephone and threatening our lives; we want the security agencies to help arrest the perpetrators; we also want justice,” she stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions