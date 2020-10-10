ONDO POLL: Ajayi casts vote, alleges security breach

Agboola Ajayi, the Ondo State deputy governor and gubernatorial candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, has alleged security compromise in the currently held 2020 governorship election in the state.

Ajayi, who cast his vote around 10:32 am on Saturday at Apoi Ward II, Unit 4, in the state commended voters’ impressive turnout at his unit.

He said, “Ondo State people are ready to vote freely. In any contest, there must be a winner. They should have allowed the process to be free and fair.

“You can see the turnout that has been very encouraging here. But I want to also say that the way we have seen it here, the security arrangement is a bit compromised which is not exactly what happened in Edo State.”

He enjoined security agents to stay neutral, not to betray people’s confidence in them and to ensure that each vote counts.

“INEC has put in place so many measures and I want to believe they are not also part of this conspiracy.”

