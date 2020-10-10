ONDO POLL: Card reader fails to work as it reaches Jegede, wife’s turn to vote

The card reader of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) refused to work as it got to the turn of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede and wife to cast their votes.

Jegede and wife had been on the queue at PU009 at Sacred Heart Primary School, Gbogi/Isinkan Ward 02 Akure South LGA since around 9:am.

However, when it got to their turn to vote, the card reader refused to work causing them to continue their wait as INEC staff made efforts to fix the faulty card reader.

Read also: ONDO POLL: Gov Akeredolu, wife cast their votes

After a long wait on the queue however, the PDP candidate and his wife were able to cast their votes some minutes after 11am, after about two hours.

The long wait was due to the long queue at the polling unit and a sudden outburst of rain that interrupted the exercise in the area.

The PDP candidate also refused to jump the queue to cast his vote.

Join the conversation

Opinions