ONDO POLL: Foreign observers arrive polling unit, as Jegede, wife queue to vote

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the Saturday election is currently on the queue along with his wife waiting for their turn to cast their votes.

They are voting at PU009, Sacred Heart Primary School, at Gbogi/Isinkan Ward 02.

Already, a team of foreign observers are at the unit to observe the exercise.

