Latest Ondo Decides 2020 Politics

ONDO POLL: Foreign observers arrive polling unit, as Jegede, wife queue to vote

October 10, 2020
ONDO POLL: Foreign observers arrive polling unit, as Jegede, wife queue to vote
By Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the Saturday election is currently on the queue along with his wife waiting for their turn to cast their votes.

They are voting at PU009, Sacred Heart Primary School, at Gbogi/Isinkan Ward 02.

Read also: RACE FOR ONDO GOVERNORSHIP POST: Ajayi debunks reports of stepping down

Already, a team of foreign observers are at the unit to observe the exercise.

ONDO POLL: Foreign observers arrive polling unit, as Jegede, wife queue to vote

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */