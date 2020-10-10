ONDO POLL: INEC creating problem —Jegede

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Ondo governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede, was not happy with some of the events happening at the ongoing exercise.

After staying on the queue for over two hours before eventually casting his vote alongside his wife, Jegede said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was “creating a problem” for the exercise.

After waiting for a long time to cast his vote, the Smart Card Reader refused to function when it was Jegede and his wife’s turn to cast their votes.

After the machine was rectified and he cast his vote, the PDP candidate said, “INEC is creating a problem. Their machine stopped working when it was my turn to vote. I had to protest and they said the machine was rectified. But despite all these hitches, there has not been major disruption. But I don’t know what is happening in remote areas.

“The turnout has been massive, voters conducted themselves well. I am aware that there are pockets of violence in Ijomu area. I also heard of an incident of vote-buying.”

