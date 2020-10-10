ONDO POLL: Sudden rain interrupts voting process in Jegede’s unit

Voting in the polling unit of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, has been interrupted by sudden outburst of rain.

Jegede and his wife were still on the queue waiting for their turn to cast their votes at PU 009, Ward 02, Akure South LGA, when the rain started.

The development saw the accreditation exercise at the polling unit stopped momentarily, as those at the venue had to seek shelter.

Earlier, voting in Owo, the hometown of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was also interrupted by a torrential rainfall.

