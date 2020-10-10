Latest Ondo Decides 2020 Politics

ONDO POLL: Sudden rain interrupts voting process in Jegede’s unit

October 10, 2020
ONDO POLL: Sudden rain interrupts voting process in Jegede's unit
By Ripples Nigeria

Voting in the polling unit of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, has been interrupted by sudden outburst of rain.

Jegede and his wife were still on the queue waiting for their turn to cast their votes at PU 009, Ward 02, Akure South LGA, when the rain started.

Read also: RACE FOR ONDO GOVERNORSHIP POST: Ajayi debunks reports of stepping down

The development saw the accreditation exercise at the polling unit stopped momentarily, as those at the venue had to seek shelter.

Earlier, voting in Owo, the hometown of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was also interrupted by a torrential rainfall.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */