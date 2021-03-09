Ondo receives 75,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines | Ripples Nigeria

The Ondo State government on Tuesday evening received 75,570 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government.

Officials of the Ondo State Primary Health Care Development Agency received the vaccine on behalf of the state government at the Akure Airport.

The chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, confirmed the development to journalists in the state capital.

READ ALSO: Ondo govt rejects positive COVID-19 figures provided by NCDC

Lagos State also received its first consignment of the vaccines on Tuesday.

The federal government officially rolled out the COVID-19 vaccines in the country last Friday.

The 36 state governors are expected to approve the commencement of the vaccination in line National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) guidelines.

