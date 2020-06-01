Ondo records 3 fresh COVID-19 infections, confirms 2 deaths

The Ondo State government has confirmed three fresh cases of COVID-19 infections in the state and also informed that three patients have died after contracting the virus.

Governor Akeredolu revealed the update on Monday via his Twitter handle stating that the three fresh cases recorded now brings the total number of confirmed infections in the state to 28.

“Today, we recorded three new cases and an unprecedented number of three deaths from #COVID19Nigeria in Ondo State.

“Two of the new cases passed on at UNIMED in Ondo town this morning. The third case is currently at the IDH in Akure undergoing treatment.”

This came days after the state governor directed the resumption of religious activities in the state effective from Friday.

Akeredolu, who gave the directive at a media briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state at the Government House, said mosques and churches would be allowed to hold services on Friday and Sunday respectively.

