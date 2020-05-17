Latest Politics Top Stories

Ondo records fresh COVID-19 case

May 17, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Ondo State government Sunday confirmed another COVID-19 case in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, who confirmed the development to journalists in Akure, said the case was recorded at Oke Aro area of the state capital.

The new case brings the number of COVID-19 infections in the state to 20.

Adegbenro said the patient, a woman was reported by a private hospital in the state.

He said: “There is no immediate plan to quarantine the private hospital. But contact tracing had commenced to reduce the spread of the disease in the Oke Aro community where the facility was situated.”

