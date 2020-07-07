ONDO: SDP Chairman charges IGP to close party secretariat over lingering crisis

The Acting Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Ondo State chapter, Dele Thomas has called on the Inspector General of Police to instruct state Commissioner of Police to immediately seal up the party’s secretariat due to the crisis rocking the party.

Thomas who made the call on Monday in a statement issued in the state capital of Akure, said that sealing up the party’s secretariat would prevent the crisis rocking the SDP to further degenerate.

He also charged the police and DSS to immediately beam their investigative searchlights on certain members of the party that have been parading themselves as national and state officers of the party after their tenure had elapsed.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: NCDC recommends virtual campaigns for Edo, Ondo elections

According to Thomas, some factional members of the Prof. Tunde Adeniran-led NWC of the SDP have been involved in impersonation and forgery in a bid to achieve their ulterior motives.

“Constitution of the SDP in Article 13.ii and 13. iii clearly stipulate the powers, responsibilities and limitation of the powers of the National Working Committee.

“This section also makes it abundantly clear that the NWC of the SDP shall be responsible to the National Executive Committee.

“It is a glaring fact of law that the Adeniran-led NWC, whose tenure of office had elapsed in accordance with Article 19.1 of SDP constitution does not possess the constitutional power to dissolve Ondo State Working Committee.

“It is of interest to know when and where did the NEC of SDP meet to approve the dissolution of Ondo State Working Committee,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions