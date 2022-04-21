Ondo SDP suspends national chairman, Olu Agunloye, for alleged anti-party activities

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ondo State has suspended the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Olu Agunloye, for alleged anti-party activities and disregard for the party’s constitution.

The party announced Agunloye’s suspension in a letter dated March 28, 2022, and addressed to the National Secretary in Abuja.

The letter was signed by the party’s Chairman in Akoko North West Local Government Area, Chief Moses Aribisala, and Secretary, Elder Olorunfemi Festus, respectively.

The letter was made available to journalists on Thursday.

The chairman’s suspension, according to SDP, was based on the recommendation of his ward in another letter to the state chapter of the party.

The SDP leaders said Agunloye has deliberately frustrated the growth and development of the party in his ward to the extent that it cannot boast of more than 10 members in the ward.

The letter read: “Olu Agunloye is grossly fond of anti-party activities by bringing non-party members into the party to usurp the functions of the party executives at both state and local government levels.

“This move is aimed at causing confusion within the party as evident in the aborted Friday, April 9, 2022 congress election.

“Dr. Agunloye in his style, approaches, utterances and actions, has always been promoting the factionalisation of the party through direct administration of the affairs of the party in the local government.”

