Ondo State gov, Akeredolu recovers from COVID-19, appoints new SSG

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has recovered from the dreaded COVID-19 virus, days after going into self-isolation.

Governor Akeredolu confirmed this himself on Monday during a weekly press briefing in Akure, the state capital.

He further disclosed that his negative status was confirmed by doctors after running tests on him on two occasions.

The governor also later announced the appointment of Temitayo Oluwatuyi as the new SSG in the state.

Akeredolu who disclosed the new appointment via his verified Twitter handle said that the appointment was with immediate effect.

“Today, I announced the appointment of Hon. Temitayo Oluwatuyi “Tukana” as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) to resume immediately following the resignation of Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde,” Akeredolu wrote.

The appointment of Oluwatuyi follows the resignation of Ifedayo Abegunde as the Secretary to Ondo State Government.

