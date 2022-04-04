Ondo suspends NURTW after union members protest govt interference

The Ondo State government has suspended activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) following a protest against government’s interference by some members of the union.

Protesting members of the union, last Thursday condemned alleged interference in the union’s affairs by the state government.

The protesters alleged that the state government was planning to impose the immediate past chairman of the union, Mr Jacob Adebo, for a second term in office.

On Sunday, the state government announced the suspension of the union, while a management committee has been set up to oversee the affairs of public parks in the state.

The suspension and announcement of the establishment of the park management committee was contained in a statement by the Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Mr Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson, on Sunday.

Read also: Akeredolu suspends NURTW activities in Ondo, after clash claimed one life

According to the statement titled ‘Ondo State Government sets up park management committee’, the immediate former chairman of the union, Adebo was appointed the chairman of the committee while Mr Bayode Gbenga was named as the Secretary.

The statement read, “Consequent upon protracted crisis in the National Union of Road Transport Workers operating in the public motor parks in Ondo State, the government has intervened by setting up Motor Park Management Committee to manage and administer all the public motor parks in the state.

“The government noted the unfortunate unending crisis and litigation involving the union in court which has adversely affected activities in the public motor parks in the state.

“The government therefore has decided to take over all the public motor parks in the state and set-up a committee to administer same. The union’s activities in public parks in the state are accordingly suspended.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now