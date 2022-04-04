Politics
Ondo suspends NURTW after union members protest govt interference
The Ondo State government has suspended activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) following a protest against government’s interference by some members of the union.
Protesting members of the union, last Thursday condemned alleged interference in the union’s affairs by the state government.
The protesters alleged that the state government was planning to impose the immediate past chairman of the union, Mr Jacob Adebo, for a second term in office.
On Sunday, the state government announced the suspension of the union, while a management committee has been set up to oversee the affairs of public parks in the state.
The suspension and announcement of the establishment of the park management committee was contained in a statement by the Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Mr Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson, on Sunday.
Read also: Akeredolu suspends NURTW activities in Ondo, after clash claimed one life
According to the statement titled ‘Ondo State Government sets up park management committee’, the immediate former chairman of the union, Adebo was appointed the chairman of the committee while Mr Bayode Gbenga was named as the Secretary.
The statement read, “Consequent upon protracted crisis in the National Union of Road Transport Workers operating in the public motor parks in Ondo State, the government has intervened by setting up Motor Park Management Committee to manage and administer all the public motor parks in the state.
“The government noted the unfortunate unending crisis and litigation involving the union in court which has adversely affected activities in the public motor parks in the state.
“The government therefore has decided to take over all the public motor parks in the state and set-up a committee to administer same. The union’s activities in public parks in the state are accordingly suspended.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...