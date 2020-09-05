ONDO: Tinubu asks traditional rulers to back Akeredolu, dismisses report of rift between them

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday solicited the support of traditional rulers in Ondo State for the re-election of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The Ondo State governorship election holds on October 10.

Tinubu, who made the call during an interactive session with the traditional rulers at the International Event Centre, Akure, dismissed the insinuations of a rift between him and Akeredolu.

He said the state needed the governor to continue his good job so that the people could enjoy more dividends of democracy.

The APC chieftain said: “Don’t listen to them. Some people can go to any length to lie against other people. We are not fighting, Odua people need to be united.

“Our monarchs, your support is needed, though you have assured us that you have agreed to ensure Akeredolu comes back for second term.

“We have commissioned the Revenue House today and he has assured us of bringing back the produce marketing board. He has also guaranteed employment for youths across the state.

“Kabiyesis, our schools that you have built and sent us to has brought us where we are today. If we don’t invest in education like Akeredolu has done, our children will lag behind.

“Youths need jobs, our youths who are left at home need to be catered for because we cannot leave them. We want a second term.

“Please, we are here to tell and show that there is no quarrel between children of Oodua. We will not go back to the situation of 1983.”

The ex-Lagos State governor, therefore, charged the traditional rulers to speak with their chiefs and subjects to ensure that Akeredolu was re-elected.

Other APC chieftains at the interactive session were the pioneer National Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his Osun and Kogi States counterparts, Gboyega Oyetola and Yahaya Bello.

