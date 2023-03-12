Ondo to construct memorial park in honour of Owo church attack victims

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Saturday announced the commencement of a memorial park in honour of the victims gruesomely massacred at the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo last year.

Akeredolu, who disclosed this during the inspection visit to the site of the park, conveyed the unshaken determination of his administration not to forget the victims.

The governor added that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would commission the park when completed.

He said: “Come rain, come sunshine, this project must be completed before the end of May. When this incident (attack) happened, our president-elect was here. I know that by the time we tell him we have this memorial park for him to come and inaugurate it, I think it will be a joy to him. That will be just a week after his inauguration, I pray he will come so that he can see this memorial park.

“For us, we are determined not to forget the souls that have departed. They were 41 in number. And others that are still nursing the wounds, although they have gone back to their homes, they have been discharged, some of them are outpatients.

“As you know, we also have a lady whose two legs were amputated. The government has provided for her necessary prosthesis that she can use. I’m told that she has been able to use it. Her rehabilitation is moving on well, and we are sure that she will still live a normal life. That is what I believe, she will live a normal life. So, for us, it is just a way of remembering those 41 souls that died.”

