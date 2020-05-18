Ondo to have own COVID-19 cure soon —Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, said Monday the state may soon have its own cure for COVID-19.

Akeredolu, who disclosed this while giving update on the state’s pandemic situation at the Government House in Akure, said the government had been encouraging traditional medicine practitioners in the state to find cure for the virus.

He said: “Whatever the cure the state comes up with will still go through clinical authentication and approval.

“There have been various suggestions and unauthorised recommendations of drugs and therapies for COVID-19.

“We wish to use this opportunity to advise the public against embarking on any harmful and indiscriminate act.

“All the herbal combinations and orthodox medicine, mostly being promoted and displayed on the social media and elsewhere, have not yet been authenticated and approved for clinical use.”

The governor also urged the people of the state to promptly report any suspected case for medical review and appropriate treatment.

According to him, the latest confirmed COVID-19 case lives in the state and has not travelled outside the state in recent time.

READ ALSO: Oshiomhole swears in Bulama as new APC National Secretary

Akeredolu added: “Our records of only four confirmed new cases support that the curve is not flattening yet and that there is still much to be done.”

He said the government would soon meet with religious leaders and other stakeholders in the state to explore the possibility of resuming religious activities in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions