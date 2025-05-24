Connect with us

Ondo tribunal to deliver judgement on governorship election on June 4

Published

17 seconds ago

on

The Ondo State governorship election petition tribunal has fixed June 4 for judgment in the petitions challenging last year’s governorship election in the state.

The three-man panel headed by Justice Benson Ogbu, announced the date on Saturday in Akure after all parties adopted their final written addresses.

Other members of the tribunal are Justice Imelda Etape and Justice Sikka Duarabo.

Five petitioners are challenging the outcome of the November 16, 2024, election on the grounds of non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

The petitioners are: Action Alliance and its candidate, Mr. Abdullahi Olowokere; and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its candidate, Chief Bamidele Akingboye.

Others are – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Agboola Ajayi; the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and its candidate, Kolawole Ogunfeyimi; and African Democratic Congress (ADC) and its candidate, Adeyemi Nejo.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as the winner of the election after he polled 366,781 votes to defeat Ajayi who scored 117,845 votes.

Opinions

Related Topics:
