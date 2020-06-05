Ondo varsity dismisses report of staff contracting COVID-19

The management of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, on Friday dismissed a report that a staff of the institution had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement issued in Okitipupa by the institution Registry Coordinator, Mr. Idowu Omowole, the university management described the report as fake and baseless.

According to Omowole, the management had conducted an investigation into the matter and found out that none of the university‘s administrative staff had tested positive for the virus.

He noted that the institution had on March 20 directed all its staff and students to vacate the campus in line with the state government’s directive on COVID-19.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to fake news flying around that an administrative staff of the institution had tested positive for COVID-19.

“The fake news has caused panic in Okitipupa and environs.

“The management of the university wishes to inform the general public that a thorough investigation has been conducted and no staff had tested positive for the deadly virus.

“We advise the public to disregard and treat the information as fake and go about their lawful duties, obey and observe all government precautionary measures to fight the deadly virus.”

