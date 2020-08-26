ONDO: Wait another 12 yrs to contest for governorship role, Akeredolu tells Jegede

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has told his counterpart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Eyitayo Jegede, to wait for another 12 years before contesting to become governor of the State.

Akeredolu who made the comments on Tuesday in Akure said that the APC will continue to rule the state forever if the party organises itself better.

Governor Akeredolu who was speaking while announcing his Governorship Campaign Council totalling over 900 members, said that it is not yet the turn of Akure (Ondo Central), to rule the State.

READ ALSO: INEC clears Akeredolu, Ajayi, Jegede for Ondo guber election

He said: “We need to work for the party. The APC will continue to rule this state forever if we organise ourselves based on principle. When I complete my next four years in the north (senatorial district), it will go back to the south.

“The south will rule for another eight years and after that, it will come back to the Ondo Central (senatorial district). So, it is not yet the turn of Akure (Ondo Central), they should go and wait for their turn.

“Let us work for the party, not only Akeredolu but the APC. We may have challenges here and there, but this party has done well for this country. The opposition is not good; don’t let us allow them to take over this state.”

The state chairman of the party, Mr. Ade Adetimehin, in his remarks, urged members of the party to work in unity, saying “There is no Team Aketi, we now have one team which is team APC, let us work for the party, this party has transformed this state.”

