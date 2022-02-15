Ondo widow bags four years imprisonment for brutalising house help with razor

A Magistrate Court in Ondo State has sentenced a 36-year-old widow, Opeyemi Omoyemi, to four and half years imprisonment after she was found guilty of using a razor blade to brutalize and inflict bodily injuries on her 12-year-old house help.

The court sitting in Akure, the state capital on Monday, sentenced the mother of four following her arraignment on a five-count charge.

While giving his evidence in chief, the Police prosecution counsel, ASP Emmanuel Tanimowo, said Omoyemi inflicted various injuries on the body of the house help with a stick and razor blade after accusing him of stealing meat from her pot of soup.

Omoyemi was accused of committing the crime in her home at the Idimango Adewale axis, Ondo road in Akure, on February 6, 2022.

On the first count, the Magistrate, Mrs O.A Edwin, sentenced Omoyemi to three and a half years in prison with hard labour, while on count five, she was sentenced to one year in jail.

Following the sentencing, the Magistrate also adjourned the case to April 13, 2022, for trial in count three of the charge bordering on trafficking in persons to which the defendant had pleaded not guilty.

