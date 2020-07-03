ONDO: Wives of Gov Akeredolu, late commissioner test positive for COVID-19

Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, wife of the Ondo State governor Rotimi Akeredolu has tested positive for COVID-19.

A source at the state government house said the First Lady has gone on self-isolation.

The development is coming a few days after Governor Akeredolu confirmed he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The source further revealed that Oluwatoyin Adegbenro, the wife of the state’s Health Commissioner, Wahab Adegbenro, who died of the virus on Thursday, had also tested positive for COVID-19.

The late commissioner’s wife, it was learnt, is receiving treatment at the hospital of her late husband in Akure, the state capital.

It was also gathered that a number of aides to the governor may have also tested positive for the virus, but the development has not been made public.

