OndoDecides: INEC confirms rescue of all staff involved in boat mishap

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the rescue of its staff involved in a boat mishap on Friday while deploying election materials to the riverine Registration Areas of Ilaje LGA of Ondo State for today’s governorship election.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the publicity directorate of the Commission which informed that the rescue of the INEC personnel was made possible by the officers and personnel of the Nigeria Navy who escorted the boats.

The statement reads thus in full; “INEC can confirm that there was an incident last night during the movement of personnel and materials to the riverine Registration Areas of Ilaje LGA of Ondo State for today’s governorship election.

“Fortunately, all personnel and election materials were rescued when the boat capsized. This was made possible by the officers and personnel of the Nigeria Navy who escorted the boats.

“The movement was eventually concluded and voting commenced as planned in all the polling units today.

“INEC commends the resilience and professionalism of the Nigerian Navy as well as those of all other personnel involved in the exercise,” the statement concluded.

