OndoDecides2024: Results trickle in as INEC uploads 419 PU on IREv portal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has so far uploaded results of Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State from 419 polling units out of 3,933 polling units across the state on its IREV portal.

Checks on the commission’s website revealed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in PU014, Open Space at Madagbayu, Apoi ward 2, Ese-Odo local government area of the state with 97 votes while the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has 49 and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) got 1.

At Lisa Ward 02, Polling 052, Akure South LGA, the total registered voters stood at 697 with 73 voters accredited.

At the PU, APC scored 43, PDP, 29, and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), 1.

At PU017, Community High School, Kiribo, Apoi ward 2, Ese-Odo LGA, APC scored 124 votes while the PDP got 83.

INEC is expected to announce the winner of the election after the completion of the result collation.

