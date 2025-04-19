One dead, 12 rescued in Lagos building collapse

At least one person died in a collapsed building in the Ojodu-Berger area of Lagos State on Saturday.

The Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the incident in a statement in Ikeja.

He said 12 persons had been rescued so far from the rubble of the three-storey building which came down at about 10:00 a.m.

He added that the cause of the incident has not been ascertained.

The NEMA official said the search and rescue operation was still ongoing at the scene.

