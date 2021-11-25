News
One dead, 13 hospitalised in fresh cholera outbreak in Taraba
One person has been confirmed dead and 13 others hospitalized in a fresh outbreak of cholera at Jen-Ardido community, Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.
The Chairman of Karim Lamido LGA, Markus Hamidu, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday, said health practitioners had been deployed to the community to check further outbreaks.
READ ALSO: NCDC confirms over 3,000 deaths from cholera in 31 states, FCT
He sympathised with the victims and assured them that efforts are ongoing to address the matter.
The chairman added that the cause of the cholera outbreak in the area has not been ascertained.
The latest came just three months after seven persons were killed and several others hospitalized over a cholera outbreak in Tella LGA.
