One dead, 30 trapped in Niger mining site collapse

A mining site collapsed in Galkogo village of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State and killed one person on Monday.

The Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Abdullahi Baba-Arah, said in a statement on Tuesday in Minna said six persons were injured and more than 30 others were trapped in the mine.

He said the agency received a report of a mining site collapse at Galkogo village of Shiroro.

Baba-Arah said the cause of the mining site collapse was due to heavy rainfall impacts on the soil.

“One person had been confirmed dead, six persons rescued with severe injuries while more than 30 people were still being trapped,” the NSEMA boss stated.

