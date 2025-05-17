One dead, 6 injured in Anambra gas explosion

One person died and six others were injured in a gas cylinder explosion at the plumbing market in Anambra State on Friday.

The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday in Awka.

He aid the incident occurred on while a welder was working on metal with carbide tipped in the market.

He said: “Police Operatives attached to the Onitsha Head Bridge Divisional Police Headquarters on the 16th of May 2025 complemented the rescue efforts by good-spirited individuals on the six victims of a gas cylinder explosion at a plumbing market, along Uga Street, which regrettably recorded one death.

“Preliminary information revealed that the welding gas cylinder exploded as the welder was working on a metal due to exposure to excess heat.”

