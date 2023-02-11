One dead as APC, PDP supporters clash in Jigawa

One person was confirmed dead in a violent clash between supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State on Friday.

The spokesman for the state police command, Lawan Shiisu, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Dutse on Saturday, said the fight broke out after the PDP governorship campaign rally in Maigatari local government area of the state.

He added that five persons had been arrested by the police in connection with the incident.

READ ALSO: APC supporters clash at Jigawa campaign rally, one dies

The spokesman said: “The clash erupted after the PDP campaign team arrived at the APC secretariat in the state. When they got there, tension rose and the victim, a 37-year-old Abdullahi Isiyaku from Gangare Quarters in Maigatari town, was attacked by members of the PDP’s ‘Santuraki Vanguard’.

“He was rushed to the Gumel General Hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries. A discreet investigation is underway at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Dutse.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now