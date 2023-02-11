News
One dead as APC, PDP supporters clash in Jigawa
One person was confirmed dead in a violent clash between supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State on Friday.
The spokesman for the state police command, Lawan Shiisu, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Dutse on Saturday, said the fight broke out after the PDP governorship campaign rally in Maigatari local government area of the state.
He added that five persons had been arrested by the police in connection with the incident.
READ ALSO: APC supporters clash at Jigawa campaign rally, one dies
The spokesman said: “The clash erupted after the PDP campaign team arrived at the APC secretariat in the state. When they got there, tension rose and the victim, a 37-year-old Abdullahi Isiyaku from Gangare Quarters in Maigatari town, was attacked by members of the PDP’s ‘Santuraki Vanguard’.
“He was rushed to the Gumel General Hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries. A discreet investigation is underway at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Dutse.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...