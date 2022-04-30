One dead, dozens injured in Shi’ites, Police clash in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command spokesman, ASP Mohammed Jalige, has confirmed that one person was killed while dozens of others were injured following a clash between members of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shi’ites, and the police on Friday.

Jalige in a statement on the incident, said it happened when a procession by the group turned violent and the security agents were called in to restore order but were rather attacked by the Shi’ite members.

“Members of the proscribed sect had embarked on an unlawful procession and disturbances of public and disobedience to lawful order on Friday.

“In an attempt to counter their expected disobedience, the police had to employ the use of minimal force while the action of the Shi’ites had resulted to damage of public and private property.

“We arrested 14 members of the group and the Commissioner of Police, YekiniAdio Ayoku has directed that the suspects be investigated and charged to court,” he said.

However, a member of the group who spoke on the confrontation on the condition of anonymity, said the Shi’ites were on a peaceful procession to mark the annual Quds day which is usually marked with a procession on the last Friday of Ramadan to protest against Israeli occupation of Palestine.

“But the security agents who were stationed along major roads in Kaduna and Zaria had tried to disperse members of the group and the situation turned violent. They started shooting at the peaceful protesters and in the process, one person was killed and many others were injured.”

The security agents were said to have fired teargas and live ammunition at the protesters while the Shi’ite members also set ablaze several vehicles in the process.

Also confirming the confrontation, the Amir of the Kaduna State chapter of IMN, Alhaji Aliyu Umar, accused the police and other security operatives of disrupting the annual Quds day and causing the mayhem.

“The annual Quds Day is a global event and commemorated even in western countries but in Nigeria, the police and other security agents are always haunting our members whenever we are marking the day.

“Today’s (Friday’s) confrontation was no different. The procession was peaceful and going on smoothly and our people were trying to avoid the police who were already stationed in strategic position to block the procession.

“But the police trailed them and used teargas and live bullets on our members. One person was shot dead; we have just held the Janazah prayers and nine sustained bullet wounds,” Umar said.

