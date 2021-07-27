International
One dead, four missing as explosion rocks German chemicals site
One person has been confirmed dead while four were declared missing and several others injured after an explosion rocked an industrial park in the western German city of Leverkusen on Tuesday morning.
The explosion, according to the local fire department, happened at 9.40 a.m. local time, causing a fire at a fuel depot at Chempark, an industrial park for chemicals companies including Bayer Baygn DE and Lanxess LAXG.DE, the report said.
“Several staff were hurt, with at least two seriously injured, and five people were missing. It is not yet clear what caused the explosion and the subsequent fire,” the report said.
READ ALSO: Tokyo Olympics: D’Tigers ranked higher than group foes Italy, Germany
Local police have asked nearby residents to remain indoors and keep doors and windows closed, as well as turn off air conditioning systems while it measured the air around the site for possible toxic gas.
More than 30 companies operate at the Chempark site in Leverkusen, including Covestro, Bayer, Lanxess and Arlanxeo, according to the website of Chempark.
Bayer and Lanxess in 2019 sold Chempark operator Currenta to Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets for an enterprise value of 3.5 billion euros ($4.12 billion).
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....