One dead in Lagos-Ibadan expressway car crash | Ripples Nigeria

One person has been confirmed dead in a multiple accident involving three vehicles at Aseese, on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) said on Sunday said.

Ojuoro Olusola, the Mowe-Ibafo Divisional Commander of TRACE, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) adding that one person also sustained an injury.

Mr Olusola said the accident involved an Iveco Mini Truck with registration number T 4337LA and a Toyota Corolla marked FJA 154 BK and a Daf Truck with no plate number.

The vehicles have also been towed off the road, he said.

“Five people were involved in the multiple accident that led to the death of one person, while one other person sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The corpse of the victim has been handed over to the family members while the survivor is receiving treatment at Famobis Hospital,” he said.

Mr Olusola urged motorists to adhere strictly to all traffic rules and regulations as well as against speeding to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property.

