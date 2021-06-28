Metro
One dead, nine injured as masquerade attacks mosque in Osogbo
There was confusion in Osogbo, the Osun State capital when a man identified as Moshood Salawudeen, was shot dead, while nine other worshippers were injured when a masquerade and its followers reportedly attacked a mosque.
It was gathered that the masquerade and its followers were passing through Oluode Aranyin’s compound where the mosque was located, when the worshippers were having prayers under a canopy near the mosque on Sunday.
It was also learnt that the attackers damaged the windows and doors of the mosque.
Speaking to newsmen on Monday, the Chief Imam of the mosque, Alhaji Quoseem Yunus, said there was no former disagreement with the masquerade, noting that the group had initially passed through the area without attacking the worshippers.
READ ALSO: NDLEA arrests 253 suspects in Osun
He said, “We were outside our mosque, having special prayers on Sunday when the masquerade and his men appeared. Four policemen were with them.
“They passed us by and moved down. They later returned to where we all sat and started pelting us with stones. They later shot at us and used machete on us. One person was killed. We have taken the corpse to UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital Morgue. Nine others are receiving treatment in other hospitals in Osogbo.”
Efforts to reach the Osun Police Command Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, proved abortive as of the time of this report.
By Victor Uzoho
