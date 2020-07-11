One dead, six rescued, others trapped in Lagos collapsed building

One corpse has been recovered, six people rescued, and others still trapped in a collapsed building on Freeman Street, Lagos Island, of Lagos State.

The three-storey building collapsed at around 4 am early Saturday, while the occupants were still asleep.

Neighbours were said to have alerted emergency responders about the incident. On arrival, the first victim to be recovered was a male child, who was pronounced dead.

However, the six other rescued occupants of the building were treated by Lagos State Ambulance Services, LASSMBUS, personnel, while the dead child was deposited at a morgue.

Read also: 5 rescued, others trapped in Lagos collapsed building

Rescue operation by the officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency ( LASEMA ), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Ambulance Service and others has commenced.

The LASEMA Director-General, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed the incident.

He said more investigations will be conducted to unravel the cause.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

Join the conversation

Opinions