One dead, three missing as another building collapses in Lagos

One person has been confirmed dead while three persons are reportedly trapped in a fresh building collapse on Monday night in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

Also, two persons were rescued from the collapsed two-storey building located at Lagos Road, Haruna axis of Ikorodu, by residents of the area.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Tuesday, the South West Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, said emergency operations were still ongoing to rescue other trapped victims in the building.

According to him, efforts made by men of the Nigerian Police Force and officials of the Lagos State Fire Service on Monday night to remove the slabs on the victims were abortive due to the non-availability of excavators.

According to reports, occupants of the building were earlier warned by the officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) to evacuate the building after it failed an integrity test.

