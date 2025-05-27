Connect with us

One dead, three trapped in Lagos building collapse

One person was confirmed dead while three others are still trapped in a collapsed building in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State on Tuesday.

The Permanent Secretary in the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed this in a statement in Ikeja.

He said: “Following distress alerts at 14:02 hours, LASEMA activated the State’s Emergency Response Plans from Agbowa and Alausa.

“Upon arrival of the agency’s response teams at 14:40 hours, it was discovered that a two-storey building undergoing construction had collapsed, with three victims trapped under the debris at the aforementioned location.

READ ALSO: One dead, 12 rescued in Lagos building collapse

“The cause of the collapsed building is yet to be ascertained.

“Three people reportedly trapped while nine adult males have been successfully rescued and attended by the LASEMA Pre-Hospital Care Unit.

“Safety measures were activated with the operational area cordoned off at the incident scene.”

