One die, five buildings razed in Lagos gas cylinder explosion

A gas cylinder explosion on Saturday morning killed a yet to be identified victim at Ajegunle area of Lagos.

At least five buildings in the area were razed by the ensuing inferno.

A similar incident had late last year killed two persons and injured several others in Apapa area of the state.

According to reports, the victim of Saturday’s explosion was burnt beyond recognition.

READ ALSO: How we killed LASU student for money ritual —Suspects

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday evening.

He said: “A LASEMA Response Team (LRT) responded to a 767/112 distress call and quelled a fire outbreak at Ifelodun Street, Ajegunle, Apapa that started close to Friday midnight to early hours Saturday. The inferno razed about five houses including a Church.”

This is coming on same day where news broke of a gas explosion in Kaduna which killed several people.

Join the conversation

Opinions