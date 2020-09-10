One die, several others injured as APC, ZLP supporters clash in Ondo

One person was killed and several others injured during a clash between the supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Idanre town, Idanre local government area of Ondo State on Wednesday.

The Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, who left the APC in July, is the ZLP governorship candidate for the October 10 governorship election in the state.

The Chairman of the ZLP in Idanre LGA, Ademehintoye Claudus, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday, gave the name of the man reportedly killed in the clash as Taye Okafor.

He alleged that the perpetrators of the violence were sponsored by APC chieftains in the area.

Claudus said: “Taye was killed yesterday (Wednesday) because he was canvassing support for the ZLP being a member of our party. And what happened has also confirmed that the APC is calling for war in this election because they have been attacking us unchallenged.

READ ALSO: ONDO GUBER: APC denies PDP’s allegations of buying PVCs from commercial motorcyclists

“Although, we have appealed to our members and supporters to remain calm even in the face of this provocation and asked them not to take laws into their own hands.”

The spokesman of the state police command, Teo-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident.

He said police had commenced an investigation into the incident.

The spokesman said: “A detachment of policemen has been sent to the town to maintain law and order.

“An investigation into the incident has commenced with the intention to arrest culprits involved in the incident.”

Join the conversation

Opinions