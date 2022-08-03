One dies in accident involving LAGBUS bus

One person died in an auto crash involving a bus belonging to the LAGBUS Asset Management Limited in Lagos on Tuesday night.

The spokesman for the Lagos State police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Wednesday, said the incident happened at 11:10 p.m. on Tuesday in the Ikoyi area of the state.

He added that one Dauda Lukas sustained a serious injury in the accident.

The spokesman noted that police got a distress call that a LAGBUS bus with Reg. No. KSF 397 XK, driven by a yet-to-be identified driver now at large was involved in an accident.

He said after the driver lost control of the bus, it crossed over to the other side of the road and rammed into a building in Bayo Kuku area, along Alfred Rewane Road, outward Falomo.

READ ALSO: Lagosians to pay 50% more for BRT, LAGBUS

Hundeyin said: “Due to the impact of the accident, the building collapsed and its two occupants got trapped in.

“One of the victims named Dauda Lukas, 45, was rescued from the rubble with severe injury, while one other adult male, whose identity was yet-to-be established, was brought out dead.

“The injured victim was taken to the Lagos Island General Hospital for treatment, while the corpse was deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.

“Meanwhile, effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing driver. Investigation is in progress.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now